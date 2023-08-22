K-Pop boy group Stray Kids to perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Stray Kids to perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

South Korean boy band Stray Kids will be taking the stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. MTV officially announced the first batch of performers for its upcoming awards event. This year Stray Kids will be performing at the U.S. award ceremony for the first time alongside fellow performers Demi Lovato, Karol G, and Maneskin. Interestingly, Stray Kids is also one of the six nominees for Best K-Pop at the 2023 MTC Video Music Awards which will air live on September 12.

Stray Kids will offer the U.S. broadcast premiere of S Class which brought them their second VMA nomination in many years for best K-Pop. The group was nominated in that same category last year for Maniac but lost to Lisa for Lalisa. S Class is featured on 5 Star: The 3rd album, which entered the Billboard 200 at No.1 in June, becoming the group's third No.1 on that chart in less than 15 months. It followed Stray Kids Mini Album: Oddinary and Maxident.

The fact that few artists announced for this year’s show are from outside the U.S. dramatizes how the music scene has become more global in recent years. This is a far more international cast than the inaugural VMAs in 1984, where there were five American performers- Madonna, Huey Lewis & the News, Tina Turner, ZZ Top and Ray Parker Jr. and two brits- Rod Stewart and David Bowie, the latter represented by a pre-taped performance from London.

