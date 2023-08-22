Kriti Sanon begins filming for her debut production Do Patti, shares post on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon begins filming for her debut production

The production of ‘Do Patti’ has officially begun, as announced by the creators. This intriguing mystery thriller is situated amidst the picturesque hills of northern India. Kriti Sanon recently announced the first project under the banner of her own production house, Blue Butterfly Films. It is slated to be a mystery-thriller film titled Do Patti and will also star Kajol in the lead. The upcoming movie is set in the hills of North India and will be written by Kanika Dhillon.

Kriti Sanon took to social media to share a bundle of photos commencing her shoot. She also penned a heartwarming note, which read, “Day 1 of shoot for me #DoPatti…Time to Reinvent! Wearing 2 caps this time… Actor-Producer”.

She also added, “Lots of Blue Butterflies dancing in my stomach as I start this very special journey. Probably my MOST challenging role so far…a story that touched me so deeply that it had to be the first for @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial! #DoPatti.”.

On a closing note, she wrote, “Let’s make a film we are proud of! Let’s create magic!! @beatnikbob5 @kanika.d

Kriti launched her own production house, Blue Butterfly Films, in July. This also marks her reunion with Kajol after the 2015 film Dilwale, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan in the lead. Do Patti is slated to release on Netflix.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush. She will star next in Rhea Kapoor's directorial The Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor and Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, which is scheduled to release on October 20.

