Extraordinary You star Lee Jae Wook, Aespa's Karina dating, agencies release official statement

Popular South Korean actor Lee Jae Wook and current girl group sensation Aespa's member Karina are reportedly dating. According to reports, the duo were seen spending time together at the Prada fashion show. However, their agencies have released official statements and updated their fans. Aespa's agency SM Entertainment shared their statement to JoyNews 24 and said, "We are looking into the reports". Lee Jae Wook's agency said, "We have just seen the article, and we are looking into the reports".

Who is Lee Jae Wook?

Lee Jae Wook is a South Korean actor and model. He made his debut in the series Memories of Alhambra and gained recognition after getting a full-fledged role in Search: WWW. His other notable works include Extraordinary You, When the Weather is Fine, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, True Beauty and Alchemy of Souls. He has also worked in Move to Series, Kiss Sixth Sense, Death's Game, The Impossible Heir and Hong Rang.

For his versatility and brilliant acting skills, Lee Jae Wook within a short time, has gained millions of fans. He has won several accolades, including the Asia Artist Awards, Asia Model Awards, MBC Drama Awards, KBS Drama Awards and Korea Drama Awards among others.

Who is Aespa's Karina?

Karina, whose original name is Yu Ji-min is a singer, rapper and dancer. She is the leader of the girl group Aespa. Aespa is a four-member girl group consisting of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. Their group mainly covers the metaverse concept. Their debut song Black Mamba topped the charts within no time. Their other songs Savage, Girls, My World and Drama also did good in music charts.

