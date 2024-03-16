Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: 6 CEO K-Dramas that will make your heart flutter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Crash Landing on You and Business Proposal

K-dramas often cater to various genres of K-dramas to the audience as per their demand. But, mostly nowadays, netizens have been more captivated and intrigued by the idea of romance and thrill in CEO-centered dramas. Let's take a look at a few of the K-Dramas which would make hearts flutter with their storyline and brilliant acting skills.

1. My Secret Romance

My Secret Romance tells the story of Yoo-mi who is devasted to learn that her new employer is the man she once had an illicit affair with. Things get tough for her when he takes revenge on her for disappearing the next morning.

2. Business Proposal

Business Proposal is the story of Ha-ri who shows up on a blind date to scare away her friend's prospective suitor. However, plans go haywire when he turns out to be Ha-ri's CEO and he proposes.

3. Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You is the story of a South-Korean heiress who paraglides into North Korea and into the life of an army officer, who in turn decides to help her hide.

4. It's Okay to Not Be Okay

It's Okay to Not Be Okay is the story of an antisocial children's book author and an employee in a psychiatric hospital. How the duo come together after several challenges forms the crux of the story.

5. What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim tells the story of Lee Young-joon is an egocentric but successful corporate executive. When Kim Mi-so, his secretary, decides to resign due to an unknown reason, he tries everything in his power to change her mind.

6. Strong Girl Bong-soon

Strong Girl Bong-soon is the story of Bong-soon who gets hired as a bodyguard to Min-hyuk, a video game company's CEO. When she finds herself falling in love with her employer, she gets torn between him and childhood crush, Guk-doo.

