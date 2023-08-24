BTS' V drives during the night in new music video teaser of Blue | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' V drives during the night in new music video teaser

BTS' V has recently revealed a thrilling music video teaser for his upcoming new track titled "Blue." This highly anticipated song is part of V's first solo mini album, 'Layover,' which is scheduled for release on September 8 at 1 PM KST. Leading up to the album launch, V has been treating fans with pre-release tracks like "Rainy Days" and "Love Me Again," generating even more excitement among his dedicated fanbase.

The new music video provides a glimpse into the stunning visuals and captivating storyline that the full music video will undoubtedly possess. Blue’s teaser only further heightens the anticipation for what promises to be an exceptional music journey.

In the previous teaser of Blue, V is seen dressed in a statement leather jacket, looking stylish as always. He is seen walking down a hall hastily with a serious angry expression as he goes on to knock on a door. But, as no one responds, he is seen knocking on the door even more loudly.

Going by the schedule, Kim Taehyung will be releasing his three tracks including Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower on August 28, ahead of Layover's release. This song will be a part of album pre-releases, just like his last music videos Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Following the pre-releases, new concept pictures will be dropped on August 29 and September 9. Finally, Layover will be released on September 8, with the music video of Slow Dancing.

