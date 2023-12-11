BTS V and Jungkook's new look before military enlistment goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' V and Jungkook

BTS V shared a screenshot of his video call with the golden maknae Jungkook on his Instagram story. In the photo both the members were sporting shaved heads and shirtless, as they stared at the screen with serious expressions. V also left a photo saying "Hyung will go first, be careful entering tomorrow". Recently, BTS’s agency, Big Hit Music, stated through the official fan communication platform Weverse that there would be no separate official events on the day of enlistment and asked fans to refrain from visiting the site to prevent safety issues and overcrowding.

V will reportedly appear in K-pop solo artist IU's music video. According to a report in StarNews, V aka Kim Taehyung will star in IU's comeback music video. The format of the album has not been announced yet. V will be recording the video before enlisting for his military service. IU is currently recording a new album, which the production wants to have out in the first half of 2014. The report further stated that V is enlisting on the 11th, so they had to hastily produce the music video to accommodate his schedule, even though they haven't decided on a specific release date.

Jungkook released several songs, including 3D featuring Jack Harlow, Too Much featuring The Kid Laroi and Central Cee, and "Standing Next to You," among others, which have climbed the musical charts in all the regions. Jungkook had recently made his solo appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show and discussed his album Golden.

Jungkook's song Standing Next to You from his debut album Golden surpassed all records and was praised by the ARMYS for its uniqueness.

