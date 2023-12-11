Animal Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor starrer crosses Rs 400 crore mark | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's latest film Animal is doing wonders at the box office. Released on December 1, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark. According to a report in Sacnilk.com, Animal has garnered Rs 37 crore on the tenth day taking its total collection to Rs 432.27 crore. The film had an overall 52.45% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

Day-wise collection of Animal

Day 1 : Rs 63.8 crore

Day 2 : Rs 66.27 crore

Day 3: Rs 71.46 crore

Day 4 : Rs 43.96 crore

Day 5 : Rs 37.47 crore

Day 6 : Rs 30.39 crore

Day 7 : Rs 25.50 crore

Day 8: Rs 23.34 crore

Day 9: Rs 37 crore

Animal has minted Rs 660 crore at the worldwide gross box office in nine days. Production house T-Series took to social media to share the latest updates about the box office collection worldwide. "#Animal Roars Louder", captioned in the post. The film release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani'.

Also Read: Sam Bahadur Box Office report: Vicky Kaushal's film finally crosses Rs 50 crore mark on Day 10

Also Read: 'Genuine mistake': Raveena Tandon APOLOGISES for liking post criticising Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor

Latest Entertainment News