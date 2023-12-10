'Genuine mistake': Raveena Tandon APOLOGISES for liking post criticising Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor

Follow us on Raveena Tandon accidentally liked a post criticising Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor from The Archies

Social media is both an intriguing and crazy place. It won't be wrong to say that users are addicted to watching and scrolling reel videos on Instagram 24/7. Seemingly, Raveena Tandon fell prey to the addiction and 'accidentally' like a post mocking The Archies star kids Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and others.

For those who have sneered at entertainment pages all along, The Archies released on Netflix on December 7. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Reema Kagti, the film star Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi's daughter, Vendant Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. The film is receiving mixed reactions and social media is swamped with posts related to it.

Amidst this, a Reddit post is doing rounds on the internet, which criticised Agastya and Khushi's acting. The post also mentioned that Raveena Tandon liked the said video. The word spread like wildfire leading to criticism against the actor. Users brutally trolled her reminding her of her daughter's Bollywood debut, which is said to happen soon.

Raveena has now apologised for the same on Instagram and called it a 'genuine mistake'. In a post, the actor wrote, "Touch buttons and social media. A genuine mistake has been blown out of proportion. The like was made in error and something that I was not even aware of that had been pressed by scrolling. I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and hurt it may have caused."

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is said to make her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan. The film is yet to be titled and will also star Ajay Devgn.

