Will Parineeti Chopra join politics? Here's WHAT the actor has to say!

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for Chamkila, got married to AAP politician Raghav Chadha in an intimate wedding affair in Rajasthan. The couple were first spotted together while leaving a restaurant in Mumbai and landed at the grist of the gossip mill. After several speculations, they got married in September followed by an engagement ceremony in June.

If you are an ardent social media user, you might have come across the viral video wherein Chopra declared that she would never marry a politician. But, here she is walking hand-in-hand with Raghav Chadha, painting the town red. Post her marriage, her fans are speculating if she would join politics further in life.

Parineeti Chopra reveals if she will join politics

Reacting to the same, the actor, in an interview with Times of India, said, "Let me tell you the secret to our successful marriage. He knows nothing about Bollywood, and I don’t know anything about politics! So, I don’t think you will see me joining politics... Although both of us are in public life, we had no idea that we would get so much love from all over the country. I feel that if you are with the right person, married life is the best.”

Speaking of work-life balance, Parneeti Chopra highlighted its importance and said, "It’s very important to strike the right work-life balance. In India, we often see people proudly talking about how they did not eat or sleep on time because they were busy with work. They wear it like a badge of honour but personally, I don’t think it is the right way to live life. I believe in working really hard but I also love to meet my friends and go on holidays. When I am 85 or 90 years old, I should look back and feel that I lived my life the way it should be done.”

