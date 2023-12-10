Sunday, December 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. 'Unfollowing immediately': Vidyut Jammwal attracts TROLLS as he goes completely nude in Himalayas

'Unfollowing immediately': Vidyut Jammwal attracts TROLLS as he goes completely nude in Himalayas

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is celebrating his 43rd birthday somewhere in the Himalayan ranges today. On the occasion, the actor shared a series of photos on Instagram, which is now the talk of the town. Seen yet?

Shruti Kaushal Written By: Shruti Kaushal @ShrutiKaushal_ New Delhi Published on: December 10, 2023 15:44 IST
Vidyut Jammwal nude
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vidyut Jammwal turned 43 on Sunday

Vidyut Jammwal is not just an ordinary Bollywood actor. Besides his acting finesse, he is known for his love for nature and martial arts. Jammwal turned a year older today and shared a string of photos. But if you are expecting balloons and a cake, then you might need more preparation for the thrill. The actor ditched all his clothes and transformed into Tarzan somewhere in the Himalayan range. 

Sharing his completely nude photos on Instagram, the 43-year-old actor also penned a heartwarming note for his love. In the photos, Jammwal can be seen wrapped in nature's arms as he takes a dip into the river and cooks Maggie in the woods. In a lengthy post, he also revealed that a local shepherd clicked his nude photos. He wrote, "My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year."

"Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing “Who I am Not“ which is the first step of knowing “WHO AM I “as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature," he added. 

Take a look at Vidyut Jammwal's photos: 

Is it possible that a star shares nude photos and social media users won't react to it? Vidyut Jammwal's nude photos are crazy viral and flooded with comments. While a section of users hailed the actor for his perseverance, trolls puked. One user commented, "This life is luxury..being with yourself in nature . .nature is luxury." Another user wrote, "Bro thinks he's Bear Grylls." Some also threatened to unfollow the actor. 

Also Read: 'The cray to my Z': Sonakshi Sinha wishes Zaheer Iqbal happy birthday with adorable video

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News