'The cray to my Z': Sonakshi Sinha wishes Zaheer Iqbal happy birthday with adorable video

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been in the news for a while now. The actress took to Instagram to wish Zaheer a happy birthday. The adorable video was set to the tune of Happy Birthday and consisted of various selfies of the two that showcased their fun and goofy side.Along with the video, Sonakshi wrote in the caption, "The cray to my Z(ee)… this is quite self explanatory. Happy birthday to my very own personal psycho @iamzahero."

Fans couldn't get over their cuteness and flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Meanwhile on the workfront, Zaheer Iqbal made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Notebook produced by Salman Khan. In the movie, he was paired opposite Pranutan Bahal, the granddaughter of the late legendary actress Nutan.

For the unversed, Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha were seen together in the film Double XL. It was directed by Satram Ramani and also featured Huma Qureshi in the pivotal role. The movie was released last year.

While Sonakshi Sinha will star in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, which is touted to be one of the biggest shows of Netflix India. The web show will revolve around themes of love and betrayal in the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India. Sonakshi will be seen playing a courtesan along with Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

