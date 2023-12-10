Alia Bhatt and Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield's interaction at Red Sea Film Festival goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield

Alia Bhatt has been busy with multiple endorsements and projects. The actress recently graced her presence at the Red Sea International Film Festival. A video of Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield interacting at the event is now going viral on social media. Alia Bhatt even shared a video on social media from her visit to the festival in Saudi Arabia. The video offered glimpses of her elegant outfits for the grand event, engaging with fans.

Alia adorned a stylish grey strapless gown with intricate 3D flower embroidery, while Andrew looked dapper in a black suit. As soon as the video went viral, fans couldn't stop gushing about the duo interacting and flooded the comment section. One user said, "She looks good with everyone like I need this to happen NOW.” Another user said, "Aww, the way they were smiling, manifesting them in a Hollywood movie."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is gearing up for her role in Jigra, an intense thriller scheduled for release on September 27, 2024. She was last seen in Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo and Matthias Schweighofer. The story follows an international intelligence operative who must embark on a dangerous mission to protect a mysterious intelligence system known as "The Heart". She is tasked by the peacekeeping operation known as Charter to keep the object safe from falling into enemy hands.

