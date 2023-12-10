BLACKPINK rank number one in girl group brand reputation after renewal of contract with YG

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-pop girl group BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, who recently completed a renewal contract with YG Entertainment, claimed the first position in brand reputation for girl groups in December 2023. According to a report by Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, brand big data from November 10, 2023, to December 10, 2023, has analysed 51,479,104 pieces of brand big data to measure brand reputation indices for girl groups based on participation, media, communication, and community indices.

BLACKPINK achieved a brand reputation index of 6,148,842 with participation index 225,420, media index 1,051,802, communication index 1,660,991, and community index 3,210,629. Compared to November’s brand reputation index of 3,948,959, it increased by 55.71%.

In second place, NewJeans recorded a brand reputation index of 4,730,218, with participation index 462,740, media index 1,114,443, communication index 698,020, and community index 2,455,015. Compared to November, there was a slight 0.02% decrease. In third place, IVE achieved a brand reputation index of 4,547,363, with participation index 312,256, media index 862,594, communication index 1,286,030, and community index 2,086,482. This reflects a 1.82% decrease compared to November’s index of 4,631,502.

K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK within a short period of time gained worldwide recognition with their single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du in 2016 and also one of the leaders of the Korean Wave. The girl group were recently awarded by King Charles III the Member of the Order of the British Empire at a cultural and arts encouragement event held at Buckingham Palace. President Yoon Seok-yeol and the first lady, who were on a state visit to the UK, also attended the event.

The four girls Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa made their debut in 2016 with their single album Square One which featured Whistle and Boombayah. BLACKPINK also won an MTV VMA award for the category Best Choreography for their album Pink Venom.

