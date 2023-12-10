Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal starrer slows down, mints THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw

Vicky Kaushal's latest offering Sam Bahadur was released in theatres alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. While Animal is shattering major box office records ever since its release, Sam Bahadur has been struggling after its first weekend. The weekday business of the film witnessed a huge drop and now the film is finding it difficult to even cross the Rs 50 crore mark after Day 6. According to a report in Sacnilk.com, Sam Bahadur minted Rs 6.75 crore in India net on its ninth day taking its total collection to 49.05 crore. The biographical war drama had an overall 56.44 % Hindi Occupancy on Saturday.

Day-wise net collection of Sam Bahadur till Day 8

Day 1: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 9 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.3 crore

Day 4: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 5: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 6: Rs 3.3 crore

Day 7: Rs 3.05 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.25 crore

Sam Bahadur stars Vicky in the titular role and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast. Sam Bahadur is a biopic about India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. He became the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. The film pays homage to Manekshaw and his contribution to the Indian Army.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor's film Animal remains unstoppable even after a week of its theatrical release. After grossing over Rs 500 crore globally in just six days, the film's nett Indian box office collection is on the verge of crossing the Rs 350 crore mark. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra.

