Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan shoots a 'special' dance number in UAE | Know More

Dunki will release in cinemas on December 21.

The release of Dunki Drop 4 has set the excitement at its peak to witness an endearing tale. While the audience are praising Rajkumar Hirani for crafting the film which is full of emotions, they also love the songs that set the right tone for the film. Now, to elevate the excitement further, an exciting update is coming from the sources close to the makers of Dunki that say SRK has headed to UAE to shoot a 'special' song for the film that is going to be a dance number carefully crafted for promotional purposes.

As per the source close to the project, "SRK and Hirani had planned it in such a way that he shot the song in three days and made it back in time for Suhana's film première on Tuesday night. The number was filmed on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi with a limited crew. Considering SRK's popularity in the UAE, it is heard that news of the song shoot created a buzz among his local fans.

About the film

Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.It features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, the makers of Dunki unveiled its first song titled Lutt Putt Gaya. The song opens up the chapter of Hardy when he falls for Manu as she stands up for him against the world. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on December 21, 2023.

