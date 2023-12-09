Animal's Sandeep Reddy Vanga gets stuck in US parking area | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga gets stuck at a parking lot in the US

Telugu filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has spread his wings to the Hindi cinema with Kabir Singh. Cut to 2023, Vanga's second big Hindi film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor hit the silver screen. Ever since, the filmmaker is hogging headlines for multiple reasons. While naysayers deemed Animal as misogynistic and gore, a section of fans is celebrating Vanga over the film's success.

Amidst the exuberance around the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was recently mobbed by a sea of fans in Dallas, the US. A video, shared by a celebrity journalist, is now widely circulated on social media wherein Vanga can be seen stuck in the parking area as his fans couldn't keep calm after spotting him. The video also shows his fans loudly chanting his name.

Watch the viral video here:

Recently, prominent filmmakers, including Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma, hailed Animal and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his finesse. Highlighting the debate on misogyny in the film, Kashyap, in an interview with News18, defended Vanga and said, "Nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should and shouldn’t make. People in this country get easily offended with films. They get offended with my films too. But I expect educated people to not get offended at the drop of a hat."

When Ram Gopal Varma hailed Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Director Ram Gopal Varma took to X and applauded the filmmaker. Tagging Vanga, he wrote, ". @imvangasandeep a qualified doctor in PHYSIOTHERAPY is now using ANIMAL to do MENTAL THERAPY to film industry and HYPNOTHERAPY to the audience."

Take a look at the tweet here:

On the contrary, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan slammed the Censor Board for passing 'such' film. She also revealed that her daughter and her friends left the film halfway and returned home crying.

Also Read: They will come into this industry but': Bobby Deol REVEALS when his sons will make Bollywood debut

Latest Entertainment News