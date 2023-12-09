'They will come into this industry but': Bobby Deol REVEALS when his sons will make Bollywood debut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bobby Deol with his sons Dharam and Aryaman.

Bobby Deol is currently enjoying the success of his latest offering Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has become Bobby Deol's biggest film of his career. His brother also had one of the best years of his career after he delivered Gadar 2, which became a mega-blockbuster. Both brothers are blessed with two sons each. While Sunny's sons, Karan and Rajveer have already made their debut in Bollywood, Bobby's sons Aryaman and Dharam are yet to make theirs.

While talking to India Today, the Animal fame revealed the time his sons Aryaman and Dharam will be making their debut in Hindi cinema. Currently, Aryaman is 22 years old and his younger son Dharam is just 19 years old. He said that his sons might enter Bollywood in 3 or 4 years.

''There's no business like show business and my sons will come into this industry, but they're too young right now especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years time they will enter the industry,'' he said.

On being asked whether he plans to launch his sons, he said, ''No, I haven't planned any of that right now. I just want Aryaman to train and really work hard on himself. He just graduated from NYU Stern with Honors. He is one child who puts all his mind and really works hard. Both my boys have different qualities. My youngest son during Covid himself filmmaking on his own. The photographs that you see on my Instagram, most of them, are by him. He loves everything about filmmaking, from editing to background, visuals, all things. When we are watching a movie, he will talk about the technical side, and I'm like 'OK', 'I don't know any of that. So this is how it is. Every child is especially special, so let's see what the future holds for them. I mean I can't predict anything. I just want them to be happy and successful.''

On the other hand, Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. His younger son recently made debut with Rajshri Productions' Dono.

