Sunny Deol likely to team up with Ayushmann Khurrana for Border 2, film set to release in 2024

After the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is all set for the sequel of one his most popular flicks in her career, Border. The film is also expected to feature Ayushmann Khurrana in pivotal role, as per a report by IANS.

The film will be helmed by JP Dutta’s daughter, producer-writer Nidhi Dutta and is expected to start shooting in the first quarter of 2024. The remaining cast is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

“Nidhi Dutta who is also penning the script, envisions ‘Border 2’ as the biggest war film ever made in the country. Unlike its predecessors, the movie aims to showcase the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, offering a comprehensive perspective on the 1971 war. The narrative is expected to interweave personal stories of war heroes and martyrs, adding a human touch to the grand spectacle of warfare,'' IANS reported quoting a source.

The groundwork for the film began in 2022, involving multiple trips to Delhi to obtain necessary permissions from the Defence Ministry for shooting in real locations and using authentic names, ensuring an authentic representation of historical events. JP Dutta was adamant about creating a story that would do justice to the legacy of Border.

The film not only pays tribute to the historical events of the 1971 war but also explores the human stories that unfolded on the battlefield.

Sunny Deol's other projects

Earlier this year, Aamir Khan announced a project with Sunny Deol titled Lahore 1947. The film will be produced by Aamir under his banner Aamir Khan Productions, while director Rajkumar Santoshi will be directing the upcoming project.

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered huge box office successes in Damini, Ghatak and Ghayal.

