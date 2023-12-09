MasterChef India 2023: Mohammed Aashiq wins Season 8, takes home Rs 25 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : X MasterChef Season 8 winner

MasterChef India Season 8 is finally concluded after eight weeks. A 24-year-old contestant named Mohammed Aashiq wins the eighth season and takes home Rs 25 lakh as prize money. He emerged as the winner after competing with Rukhsaar Sayeed and Nambie Jessica and Suraj Thapa in the grand finale. Rukhsaar emerged as the first runner up while Nambie became the second runner-up.

Congratulating the winner, judge Ranveer Brar took to his X (formerly twitter) account and wrote, ''From an inspirational start to a challenging journey, you never stopped daring for more. Congratulations on becoming the MasterChef Mohd. Ashiq!''

Check out Ranveer's post:

More about Mohammed Aashiq

He hails from Karnataka's Mangalore. After winning the popular cooking competition, Mohammed Aashiq issued a press statement where she shared his excitement. ''I am immensely grateful for the whirlwind journey I've had on MasterChef India. From facing elimination to holding the trophy, every moment was a profound lesson. This experience has completely reshaped my life, and winning this esteemed title feels surreal.”

''Coming back with stronger determination after narrowly missing out last season was tough, but I devoted myself entirely to the culinary craft. This victory isn't just mine; it's for every dreamer who defies the odds to chase their aspirations. I owe immense gratitude to the judges- Chef Vikas, Ranveer, and Pooja, fellow contestants, the audience, and all the renowned chefs who pushed me to perform better with each passing day in the kitchen. I've grown significantly and noticed a remarkable shift in my cooking skills, all thanks to an incredible boot camp experience,'' he added.

