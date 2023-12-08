Did Anil Kapoor hint that Nayak 2 is in the works? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB The OG Nayak was released in 2001

Anil Kapoor-starrer 2001 release Nayak: The Real Hero is one of the most watched and loved films of Hindi cinema. Reportedly made on a huge budget of nearly Rs 21 crore, the film failed to recover its cost during its theatrical run. However, during its run on television, the film garnered massive love from the audience and is still one of the most televised Hindi films.

A piece of good news has finally arrived for Nayak's fans. Recently, Animal shared a picture on Instagram, also featuring his latest flick Animal's co-star Bobby Deol. In the comment section, one of his fans asked him and wrote, ''Nayak 2 film bna do sir (Please make Nayak 2). Both looking amazing.'' In reply, he wrote, ''Jaldi ban rahi hain (It will be made soon).''

Anil Kapoor on work front

The 66-year-old actor is currently enjoying the success of his latest offering Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The action drama is performing exceptionally well at the box office and has grossed over Rs 500 crore globally so far.

He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. In the film, he plays the role of a group captain Rakesh Jai Singh.

A first look poster was unveiled by the film's makers and the actor himself earlier this week. As per a recent post shared by Anil Kapoor, the first teaser of the upcoming actioner will be out on Friday, December 8.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 25 next year.

