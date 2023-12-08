Junior Mehmood, veteran actor and comedian, dies at 67 after long battle with stomach cancer

Follow us on Image Source : X Jr Mehmood was a popular name in Hindi cinema

Popular actor and comedian Junior Mehmood has passed away in Mumbai, Indian Express reported quoting actor's family. He was 67. He was suffering from stage 4 stomach cancer and was undergoing treatment. His last rites will be performed in Santacruz burial ground after today's afternoon prayers, confirms his family friend.

He was recently in the news for his 'last' wish of meeting his co-stars Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar, who even fulfilled his wish and several pictures of them meeting him went viral online. Earlier, Johnny Lever came to meet him as soon as he came to know about his condition.

Recently, a user on X (formerly Twitter) had shared Mehmood's wish with the fans. He wrote in X Post, ''Junior Mehmood was the first child star of his time. He is undergoing treatment for stage 4 cancer in the hospital. He has expressed his desire to meet Jitendra. He has also worked with him in many films. He wants his childhood friend Sachin Pilgaonkar to also meet him. I request Jitendra and Sachin to fulfill his wish. This could be his last wish.

Soon after the post went viral, Sachin's daughter Shriya said that her father is in constant touch and has also met him.

Mehmood's career at a glance

Naeem Ali, popularly known as Junior Mehmood, started his career in Bollywood as a junior artist. He was seen playing important roles in many memorable films like Bachpan, Geet Gaata Chal, Kati Patang, Mera Naam Joker, and Brahmachari. Sachin Pilgaonkar and he did many films together and their pairing was also a super hit. Master Raju, Johnny Lever and Salam Qazi Jr came forward to help Mehmood and are constantly taking care of him.

