Animal Box Office Report: Ranbir Kapoor's film is unstoppable, earns THIS much on Day 9

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's latest film Animal is doing wonders at the box office despite being released alongside Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur. Released on December 1, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is set to cross Rs 400 crore on its second Saturday. According to a report in Sacnilk, Animal earned around Rs 37 core in India net on its ninth day taking its total collection to Rs 337.58 crore. Animal had an overall 49.12% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday.

Day-wide collection of Animal

Day 1 : Rs 63.8 crore

Day 2 : Rs 66.27 crore

Day 3: Rs 71.46 crore

Day 4 : Rs 43.96 crore

Day 5 : Rs 37.47 crore

Day 6 : Rs 30.39 crore

Day 7 : Rs 25.50 crore

Day 8: Rs 23.34 crore

On Friday, Animal witnessed nearly 50 percent occupancy during night shows. The business is expected to pick up and Animal is expected to cross Rs 400 crore easily on weekend. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani'.

