Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan names THREE female contestants running the house, slams others

Bigg Boss 17 updates: Salman Khan is all set to return to the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday and Sunday this time. For those who missed the last weekend episodes, Bigg Boss OTT season 1 host Karan Johar replaced the superstar for a weekend. Upon his return, Khan will slam a few contestants who allegedly misbehaved with Johar and made 'faces' on his arguments.

Besides, Salman Khan will give a reality check to contestants who imagine themselves to be the dark horse but are clueless. In a viral clip, Khan can be heard hailing Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Isha Malviya for their contributions to the show. In the video, he says these three women are running the house while others are clueless.

Khan also gave a special mention to Isha Malviya and applauded her for handling her issues with maturity and utmost care.

On the other hand, Salman Khan will also school contestants who 'misbehaved' with Karan Johar and did not take his suggestions seriously. Khan also drew attention to them never bagging a Dharma project in their career due to their behaviour. As per the update shared by #BiggBoss_Take on X, Khan said, "Pichle hafte Karan Johar sahab aaye thhe. Aap logon ne unki izzat ki? Karan yahan par baat kar rahe thhe, aap log vahan par mooh bana rahe thhe, zabaan lada rahe thhe. Karan Johar is one of the biggest producers and directors of the country. He came here to host the show. When you get out of here, try and see if you can meet him. Not just him, when you get out of the house try even seeing me outside and that won't happen. It is all your loss and your responsibility."

Meanwhile, Sana Khan will be evicted from Bigg Boss 17 house.

