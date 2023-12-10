Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti in Miami | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend model Vittoria Ceretti were spotted at the annual festival—where he previously spent $1 million for artwork enjoying a drink. Leonardo was dressed in a dark shirt, matching pants and his customary baseball cap, Leonardo kept a low-key figure as he made his way through the star-studded crowd. While Vittoria was in a dark shirt, matching pants and his customary baseball cap, Leonardo kept a low-key figure as he made his way through the star-studded crowd.

The event showcased the powerful synergy between the arts and environmental causes, making a meaningful impact on global biodiversity.

For the unversed, Leonardo DiCaprio was recently seen in Martin Scorsese's directorial Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is based on the 2017 non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann. Killers of the Flower Moon is a story set in 1920s Oklahoma and focuses on a series of murders of Osage members and relations in the Osage Nation after oil was being produced on tribal land.

While Vittoria Ceretti is an Italian model who was discovered in 2012 through the Elite Model Look Model contest. She made her debut in the Italian city of Milan, for the designer Kristina Ti. Since then, she has done modelling for several notable fashion houses. Ceretti has appeared on the cover of Vogue, Vogue Italia, Vogue Paris, Vogue Japan, Vogue Germany, Vogue Spain, British Vogue, Vogue Korea, Vogue China, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Glamour, Grazia, IO Donna and more. Ceretti was one of seven models on the cover of Vogue's March 2017 issue, which celebrated the magazine's 125th anniversary.

