Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's adorable pose in the new picture goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Netizens and fans love their chemistry. The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. On the occasion of their anniversary, Katrina Kaif took to social media to share an unseen picture of the duo. Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, "My". Fans flooded the comment section to extend their warm wishes and blessings. One user wrote, "y’all look like a disney couple..literal royalty". Another user wrote, "One of the best couple in the world".

Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the biographical war drama film is based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army from the front leading to Bangladesh's liberation. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Katrina Kaif was recently seen in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai and is set after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger and Zoya are framed as traitors by an ex-ISI agent named Aatish Rehman, where they go on a life-threatening crusade to clear their names.

Also Read: BLACKPINK rank number one in girl group brand reputation after renewal of contract with YG

Also Read: Animal Box Office Report: Ranbir Kapoor's film is unstoppable, earns THIS much on Day 9

Latest Entertainment News