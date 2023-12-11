Sam Bahadur Box Office report: Vicky Kaushal's film finally crosses Rs 50 crore mark on Day 10

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw

Vicky Kaushal's latest offering Sam Bahadur was released in theatres alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. While Animal is shattering major box office records ever since its release, Sam Bahadur has been struggling after its first weekend. Sam Bahadur has finally crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. According to a report in Sacnilk.com, Vicky Kaushal starrer minted Rs 7.50 crore on its tenth day taking its total collection to Rs 56.55 crore. Sam Bahadur had an overall 64.09% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday.

Day-wise net collection of Sam Bahadur till Day 9

Day 1: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 9 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.3 crore

Day 4: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 5: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 6: Rs 3.3 crore

Day 7: Rs 3.05 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.25 crore

Day 9: Rs 6.75 crore

Sam Bahadur stars Vicky in the titular role and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast. Sam Bahadur is a biopic about India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. He became the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. The film pays homage to Manekshaw and his contribution to the Indian Army.

While Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal remains unstoppable even after a week of its theatrical release. The film has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in India and grossed over Rs 500 crore globally in just six days. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor among others.

