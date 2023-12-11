Shah Rukh Khan teases song 'O Maahi O Maahi' from Dunki , shares video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

The audience are praising Rajkumar Hirani for crafting the film Dunki which is full of emotions, they also love the songs that set the right tone for the film. Now to elevate the excitement further, Shah Rukh Khan has teased fans with its latest announcement of its romantic track O Maahi O Maahi. Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share the teaser of the song from his upcoming film Dunki. Sharing the sneak peek, he wrote in the caption, "Sab poochte hain Iss liye bata raha hoon. Dunki ka matlab hota hai apno se door rehna….aur jab apne paas ho toh bas lagta hai qayamat tak uske saath hi rahein. O Maahi O Maahi. Feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today.

Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi….feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today!....#DunkiDrop5 - #OMaahi Promotional Video Out Soon!", he added.

As soon as the video was dropped, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comment secton. One user said, "Gazab Look Khan Saab, Eagerly Waiting". Another user said, "Hat-Trick 1000 Crore movie is loading for SRK". "Promo version - The film has a different version...Waiting Sir..... Dec 21st Come soon", wrote the third user.

Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.It features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, the makers of Dunki unveiled its first song titled Lutt Putt Gaya. The song opens up the chapter of Hardy when he falls for Manu as she stands up for him against the world. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on December 21, 2023.

