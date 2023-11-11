BTS RM's THIS picture goes viral on social media, fans express surprise

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS' RM

Global sensation BTS is renowned not only for its captivating songs and flawless dance moves but also for holding a special place in the hearts of ARMYs. The members are busy with their respective activities and looks like it's going to take a while, they take time for themselves to take a break.

Recently, a picture of the leader of the group is going viral on social media after he accidentally posted it. As soon as he had posted it, within few minutes he deleted it. The since-deleted picture showed the BTS member smoking a cigarette outside. While RM is an adult and at legal smoking age, with the right to choose what he does, Korean fans are expressing genuine surprise at the picture. This is due to Korean netizens often find smoking a bad habit for K-Pop idols and often frown after incidents similar to this crop up. In September 2023, fellow BTS member Jungkook was also seen smoking outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

Recently, leader of the group had uploaded a video of himself taking a selfie, Wearing a bob hair, RM zoomed in on his face and then ended the video with a wink. Seeing RM's selfie video, Jimin commented, '?'. RM also replied to Jimin with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, RM's last release was Indigo in December last year. It was his debut album and marked his first full-length body of work since Mono in 2018 and serves as a documentation or archive of his late twenties. Comprising 10 tracks, it includes appearances by Erykah Badu, Anderson, Paak, Tablo of Epik High, Kim Sa-Wol, Paul Blanco, Mahalia, Colde, Youjeen of Cherry Filter and Park Ji-Yoon. The ninth track, "Wild Flower", a collaboration with Youjeen, was released alongside the album as its lead single, together with an accompanying music video.

