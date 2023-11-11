Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Row: Delhi Police takes action, registers FIR in viral video case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Days after actress Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video went viral on social media, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against unidentified people. As per news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), the FIR was registered on Friday, November 10, under sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Police said they have formed teams and started an investigation in the viral video case.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women sent a notice to the city police in connection with the video, seeking action against the accused.

Not only this, but soon after Pushpa fame Rashmika's video went viral on social media, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) has issued an advisory to social media platforms, highlighting the legal regulations governing deepfakes and the potential consequences associated with their creation and dissemination.

Punishment under the advisory

Citing Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the government advisory stated, "Whoever, by means of any communication device or computer resource cheats by personating, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine which may extend to one lakh rupees." For the unversed, Section 66D relates to 'punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource'.

Rashmika Mandanna on work front

The pan-India actress will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film will hit the big screens on December 1. Apart from this, she has also has a couple of Telugu-language flicks in her kitty including Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2 is one of the most expensive Indian films of all time and is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 500 crore. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 15 next year.

