'It's a hundred percent mistake': Manoj Muntashir REGRETS defending Adipurush

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Safi Ali Khan in the lead roles, is one of the biggest disaster of 2023. The film opened to huge number but after negative word of mouth and bad reviews from film critics, the box office numbers took a nosedive with each day. The makers of the film, Om Raut, specifically the dialogue writer, Manoj Muntashir were highly criticised after Adipurush's release. Even after facing severe backlash, both Raut and Manoj defended the film and even assured changing a few controversial dialogues. Now, in a recent talk with Aaj Tak, Manoj Muntashir mentioned that he regrets defending such mistakes and will also try to avoid such issues in the future.

What did Manoj Muntashir say on defending Adipurush?

''Yes 100 percent, there is no doubt about it. I am not such an insecure person that I would defend my writing skills by saying that I have written well. Hey, it's a hundred percent mistake. But when a mistake was made, there was no bad intention behind that mistake. I had absolutely no intention of hurting the religion and causing trouble to Sanatan or to defame Lord Ram or to say something about Hanuman ji which is not there,'' he said.

Calling it a 'big mistake' and a learning experience, he further said, ''I would never even think of doing that. What I mean to say is that a big mistake has been made and I have learned a lot from this accident and it was a great learning process. I will be very careful from now on. But it does not mean that we will stop talking about ourselves."

Talking about the backlash and anger the film received after its release, he said, ''I feel that when things were going on so loudly, I should not have given clarification at that time. This was my biggest mistake. I should not have spoken at that time. If people are angry with this, then their anger is justified. Because that was not the time to clarify and today I understand that mistake."

About Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush was touted to be inspired by Hindu epic Ramayana but the characters name were completely different from what was written in the OG version. Adipurush was reportedly made with a huge budget of around Rs 600 crore as the makers spend huge bucks in the visual effects of the film. It was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens in January but was postponed by six month. But the fate of the film wasnot changed and Adipurush tanked miserably at the box office.

