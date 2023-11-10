Friday, November 10, 2023
     
Trouble mounts for Jaya Prada as non-bailable warrant issued against her | Everything about the case here

A case was registered against Jaya Prada at the Swar police station here during the 2019 election campaign. Now, a court in the Uttar Pradesh district has asked Jaya to appear before it on November 17.

November 10, 2023
Jaya Prada is a popular Indian actress and a politician.

Veteran film actress and former Member of Parliament Jaya Prada has landed in trouble. A court in the Uttar Pradesh district has asked the actor-politician to appear before it on November 17 in connection with a case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaigning. The court also said that a non-bailable warrant issued against her earlier would continue to operate.

Prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari said on Thursday that the actress did not appear before the court on November 8 despite the non-bailable warrant was issued against her.

The court has now continued the operation of the NBW and posted the matter on November 17 for further hearing, he added.

The case was registered against Jaya Prada at the Swar police station here during the 2019 election campaign.

It is pending before the MP-MLA court of Rampur.

Jaya Prada had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Rampur as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and inaugurated a road after the Model Code of Conduct had come into force.

(With inputs from PTI)

