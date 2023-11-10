Big Brother 25 winner: Indian-origin Jag Bains creates history, takes home cash prize of $750,000

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jag Bains wins Big Brother 25

Jag Bains becomes the first-ever Sikh winner on the popular reality television show, Big Brother. The grand finale was held on November 9 and Jag achieved victory over Matt Klotz and Bowie Jane Ball. Not only Jag Bains is the first-ever Sikh American to win the Big Brother title but he is also the first one to participate in the US version of the popular reality show. Jag won the show with a 5-2 vote, defeating Klotz in the final round.

Along with the trophy of Big Brother 25, Jag also took home a cash prize of $750,000.

In the 23rd season of Big Brother, Xavier Prather became the first-ever Black person to win the show. The next season Taylor Hale became the first Black woman to clinch the title.

During the finale, the former contestants were called onto the stage to cast their votes for the finalist, who they think deserves to win.

During his final speech ahead of the announcement of the results, Jag mentioned how 'strategically' he played the game and 'single-handedly' sent Blue, Felecia, and others home.

Jag is a 25-year-old entrepreneur who owns a trucking company in Washington. The runner-up of the season Matt Klotz is the show's first-ever deaf contestant.

Big Brother 25 was a complate 100-day season.

