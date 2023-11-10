Elvish Yadav's old video with snake around his neck goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav won the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been recently making headlines for all the wrong reasons. He is currently under probe in connection with the use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida. He even appeared before Noida police after he was asked to appear for questioning where Elvish reportedly revealed that the snakes at the Noida party were arranged by singer Fazilpuria. However, the singer has now claimed that the viral video on social media is from one of his album shoots.

In a talk with India Today, Fazilpuria said, ''The reason why my name has come up is because of the viral video in which Elvish is seen with a snake around his neck. Maybe the police asked him about this and he might have told them that it was from Fazil Bhai’s album shoot.''

“Actually, I had released a video two days ago, in which I had said that this video is from my album shooting. This has nothing to do with any rave party. Along with Elvish, many other singers from Haryana were also included in this video. It was shot in my village, Fazilpur in Gurgaon. There was a building there in which the entire set was installed. The song, ’32 Bore’ was released six months ago,” the singer added.

The singer further talked about the time he first used snakes in a video and said, ''The production people keep the snakes with them. Many times these are needed between shoots. In my song, there are helicopters, there are horses…a lot of things were required, and snake was also an important part. I got them outsourced from a special production house.”

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing probe in the snake venom case, Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has reportedly fallen ill. "No vlog today. Guys, not well. Kal se dobara mast chalu", Elvish shared on Instagram stories.

