Anushka Sharma PREGNANT with second child? Fans spot baby bump in viral video

Anushka Sharma's pregnancy rumours have been doing rounds on social media for over a month. Now, a video of the actress along with her husband Virat Kohli is trending high on the internet. Soon after the video of the couple, who are currently in Bengaluru went viral, their fans felt she is already having the 'pregnancy walk'. In the viral video, Anushka can be seen walking hand-in-hand with Virat during their outing wherein the Pari actress is looking radiant as she wore a loose black dress with balloon sleeves. On the other hand, the viral video features Virat Kohli in a grey t-shirt and beige-coloured pants.

Take a look:

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video on his social media accounts and wrote, ''Virat kohli and Anushka's new viral video ignites rumour of Anushka's pregnancy.''

Netizens reaction

Soon after the video went viral, netizens started congratulating their favourite celebrity couple. One user wrote, ''Second Virat is on the way.'' Another one wrote, ''Why rumors? Of course she is pregnant. It's pretty evident isn't it? God bless them!'' A third user commented, ''Congratulations to this beautiful couple.''

A few also raised question on the viral video and called it an 'old video'.

Anushka, Virat on work front

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress portraying the role of former cricketer, who played for the Indian women's cricket team for 20 years. The film will also mark the actress' return to the big screens after a long gap of five years.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli is currently busy with the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. He is one of the leading run scorers in the tournament and is expected to become the highest run-getter. Team India has already qualified for the semi-finals and is expected to face New Zealand.

