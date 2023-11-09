'Ranveer told me to do it...': Ashley Graham joins 'looking like a wow' trend | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Model Ashley Graham follows 'looking like a wow' trend

If you are a smartphone user, then you must have surely come across the viral 'looking like a wow' trend at least once. Millions of netizens have recreated the trend on Instagram Reels ever since it became popular. Recently, Deepika Padukone also shared her 'looking like a wow' video on her Instagram handle. Following the trend, now American model Ashley Graham has created a video and shared it on her Instagram account. the model, who was recently in India, mentioned Ranveer's name in the caption, who she claimed made her do it.

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, Ranveer took to the comments section and wrote, ''Hahahahahahahahahahahaha ! made my day.''

In the video, Ashley can be seen wearing a golden-coloured saree.

Earlier, Ranveer also used the same lines to praise Nita Ambani at the recently held launch event of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

It was a star-studded event and was attended by many popular personalities including several B-town celebrities.

'Looking like a wow' trend

The hottest trend on social media today, was originated after a video of a Delhi-based woman Jasmeen Kaur went viral on Instagram, wherein she says ''so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.''

Soon after, it became viral, the woman has become an internet sensation and a popular personality. She also keeps updating her Instagram feed with her latest videos including the ones where she is giving interviews on radio channels and other media outlets.

He latest Instagram post features her husband and son unveiling their brand new SUV.

She has nearly 7 lakh followers on the platform, which are rapidly increasing with each day.

