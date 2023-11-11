Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film earns Rs 15 cr ahead of release, set to open at Rs 40 cr

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM SONG Tiger 3 is releasing worldwide on November 12.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger is all set to hit the big screens on Diwali, November 12. The film is expected to get a bumper opening on its opening day, and its advance booking ticket sales figures clearly indicate that Tiger 3 is already a mega-blockbuster. As per a report by Sacnilk, the film has already collected over Rs 15 crore for its Day 1, with major contributions coming from the Hindi 2D version.

The report also states that over 550,000 tickets have been sold for its Hindi version while dubbed versions have sold around 25,000 tickets for the opening day.

Executive director of popular multiplex chain PVR INOX Ltd, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, recently told Press Trust of India (PTI) about the opening day collections of the Salman and Katrina-starrer and said, ''The advances are phenomenal. It's all right on trend, as we expect as far as the Diwali release is concerned. Traditionally, Diwali has been a very important and a highly coveted date for producers to release their films. For decades, big films have been released on Diwali and almost all of them end up doing well as that is a time when people are out and about, the disposable income is available to entertain themselves.''

About the Tiger 3 film

The third installment in the Tiger franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The upcoming spy-thriller flick will see Salman and Katrina reprising their roles of Avinash and Zoya, from the previous two installments.

Tiger 3 is the third part in the Tiger franchise and fifth film in Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s Spy Universe.

Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, and Anant Vidhaat among others, Tiger 3 is set to release worldwide this Diwali on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

