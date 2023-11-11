'Give us at least..': Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 3 release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in Joram.

Manoj Bajpayee's popular web series titled The Family Man is one of the most loved shows on the OTT platform. After two successful seasons, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of its third season. Reportedly The Family Man's third season is currently in the production stage and will be out on Amazon Prime Video next year. However, the lead actor of the series recently spilled the beans on its release date.

During a recent interview, when Manoj Bajpayee was promoting his next flick titled Joram, he informed that the team of The Family Man took three years to make the second season and asked fans to give at least the same time for its third edition.

In an interview with Koimoi, Manoj said ''It’s been almost two years since Season 2 was streamed. The fans of the franchise – and let’s admit it, this is a huge franchise — are getting impatient. It is definitely happening. It’s a work in progress.''

Talking about the time, makers are taking for the third installment, he added, ''Raj and DK (the makers of the series) are not in favour of rushing into Season 3. To go from Season 1 to Season 2 it took us three years. So please grant us that much time for Season 3. When we do come with Season 3, I promise you, the surprise factor will be just as high as Season 2, if not more.''

About the series

The Family Man is inspired by real-life newspaper articles and its first season arrived in 2019. After a 10-episode first season, the show returned with its second installment in June 2021.

In the series, Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of a middle-class man who works for a cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

