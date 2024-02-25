BLACKPINK's Jennie creates buzz on social media due to THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BLACKPINK's Jennie

K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK within a short period of time gained worldwide recognition with their single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du in 2016 and also one of the leaders of the Korean Wave. Every member in the group are making their own base and identity in terms of business or songs or any other work. Recently, Jennie, one of the members of the girl group is going viral for all the right reasons.

A post of Jennie filming for the last episode of program Apartment 404 and was looking adorable in the school uniform. In the pictures, she held a camers and walked around the school looking excited. Fans missed her seeing\after a very long time and flooded the comment section. One user said, “Wait is it going to be finished this soon? Like the show is finishing??? So early?!! Why??”. Another user wrote, “Jennie on Apartment 404...#DetetctiveJennie404_ep1”.

Last year in December, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed that the girl group will be signed under the company for group promotions and not for solo activities. According to a report in Herald Pop, the agency said in an official statement, "Hello, this is YG Entertainment. We have recently signed a contract extension for BLACKPINK’s group activities. We have also come to the agreement that we will not proceed with a separate contract for their individual activities. We will do our best to support BLACKPINK’s activities and we will cheer for their individual activities with a warm heart. Thank you".

The four girls Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa made their debut in 2016 with their single album Square One which featured Whistle and Boombayah. BLACKPINK also won an MTV VMA award for the category Best Choreography for their album Pink Venom.

For the unversed, Jennie made her solo debut in 2018 with the single title Solo, which ranked the charts worldwide. Her other songs including You & Me, One of the girls became number one on Billboard US. The singer has also received several accolades through.

