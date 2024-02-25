Sunday, February 25, 2024
     
Fida to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 6 films that proves Shahid Kapoor’s versatility | Birthday Special

Shahid Kapoor has evolved with each passing year in every film, be it his perfect dance skills or acting skills, it would always make everyone swoon over him. Let's take a look few of his versatility in acting . Scroll down to know more.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2024 7:27 IST
Shahid Kapoor
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the film industry. Be it his looks, his acting skills and electrifying dance steps make it more captivating for the audience. Right from his childhood, Shahid Kapoor had a knack for dance and entered Bollywood with his funky and energetic dance moves. Apart from his dancing skills, he has showcased his great acting skills in various genres. Let’s take a look at few of films which proved his versatility.

1. Ishq Vishk

Ishq Vishk is the debut film of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Ishq Vishk tells the story of two individuals Rajiv and Payal who go through the trials and tribulations of a relationship. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the film also starred Shenaz Treasurywala, Vishal Mathur and Neelima Azeem among others.

2. Dil Maange More

Dil Maange More tells the story of Nikhil, a small town boy who goes to Mumbai to bring back his girlfriend, but she refuses to return. He decides to stay in the city until she changes her mind, unaware of what life has in store for him. Directed by Anant Mahadevan, film featured Tulip Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Ayesha Takia and Kanwaljit Singh among others.

3. Jab We Met

Of course, everyone knows Aditya D.Kashyap and Geet Dhillon from the film Jab We Met. The film stole the hearts of fans and till today is one of the most loved films. Jab We Met tells the story of Aditya, a heartbroken business tycoon, aimlessly boards a train to escape his depressing life. He meets Geet, a bubbly Punjabi girl, and gets pulled into her crazy life. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon and Wamiqa Gabbi among others.

4. Haider

Haider tells the story of a young man who returns to Jammy & Kashmir when the state during the insurgency. He seeks closure regarding his father’s disapperance, but the state’s politics overpower him. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also features Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon and Irrfan Khan among others.

5. Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is the story of a medical student falling in love with Preeti from his college. When Preeti’s father sport the couple kissing, he opposes their relationship and decides to marry her off. Directed by Sandeep Redy Vanga, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Nikita Dutta, Teena Singh and Kunal Thakur.

6. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the story of a man who meets a girl of his dreams. With so many mishaps and misunderstandings, the films takes us on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah, the film also features Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi and Rajesh Verma among others.

