Kartik Aaryan feasts on drool-worthy food at iconic eateries in Bengaluru | WATCH

Celebrities often dine at various restaurants with top-quality food, no matter whatever the prices are. in Bengaluru, one cannot ignore Rameshwaram Cafe. But in this exceptional case, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen feasting happily at the most popular eatery in Bengaluru. Pictures and videos of the actor are now going viral on social media.

Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share a bunch of pictures and videos in which he gave a glimpse of how much he loves exploring a variety of food. In one of the photos. he is seen enjoying the filter coffee. Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun...#rameshwaramcafe #Nagarjunafood #CheatDay".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in an upcoming project titled Chandu Champion. The film follows the story of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Recently, Kartik extended a warm welcome to Vidya Balan, as he shared a mash-up of the song ‘Ami Je Tomar’ with visuals of the actress dancing to the song from the first installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and that of Kartik from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aryan recently shared another update from his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Animal actress Triptii Dimri is the latest to join the cast of this franchise.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion, Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film fared well at the box office.

