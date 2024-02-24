Salman Khan's endearing moment with mother Salma Khan and nephew-niece goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan

Salman Khan never shies away from expressing his love for his family. Be it father Salim Khan or mother Salma Khan or his siblings, we have seen an example of this once again recently. Salman Khan had attended the Celebrity Cricket League match. A video of the actor is now going viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen how Salman is seen kissing his mother Salma Khan on her cheeks and nose without stopping. During this time, the mother also pampered her son's love. After showering love on his mother, Salman Khan can also be seen having fun with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat in the video. Salman is seen eating fries with both the children and enjoying with them. Seeing Salman Khan spending time with his family like this, fans loved this gesture endearing and adorable.

Fans took to the comment section to appreciate the gesture of the actor for his family. One user said, "Bollywood Ki Shaan - SALMAN KHAN". Another user said, "Always sweet Sallu Bhaijaan". "We love you Salman Sir.", wrote the third user.

Salman Khan's films, upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in Tiger 3. Directed by Manish Sharma, this spy thriller is a part of Yash Raj Universe. Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was released in cinemas on November 12, 2023.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai had previously created some huge records at the Indian box office. Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War also make special appearances in the film, marking a huge event in YRF’s spy universe. Salman Khan will next be seen in Vishnuvardhan's The Bull.

