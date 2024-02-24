Shah Rukh Khan's electrifying performance sets WPL 2024 opening ceremony ablaze

Follow us on Image Source : X SRK's dynamic performance ignites WPL 2024

The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 kicked off in electrifying fashion, with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan taking centre stage at the opening ceremony held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Khan's captivating presence and energetic performance left the crowd spellbound, setting the perfect tone for the highly anticipated tournament.

Shahrukh Khan shines in WPL 2024:

Shah Rukh Khan's presence at the WPL 2024 opening ceremony captivated the audience. He kicked off with his famed Pathan dialogue, "Party Pathan ke ghar par rakhoge to mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega," evoking thunderous cheers. Later, his dance moves went viral on social media, particularly his rendition of 'Jhoome Jo Pathan' and 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from 'Pathan' and 'Jawaan' respectively. Khan's infectious energy also lit up the stage as he danced alongside the captains of several WPL teams.

Breaking stereotypes:

Apart from his scintillating dance moves, Shah Rukh Khan also delivered a powerful message ahead of his performance. He emphasised the importance of women breaking stereotypes and carving their own paths in every field. "If women have progressed in so many fields, then why not in sports? This was the reason behind the initiative of the Women's Premier League by the BCCI under secretary Jay Shah.

For the next 30 days, it's not only about women and their power, it's not only about cricket and the goodness of sports. It's about the rise of women and to carve their place and the rise of queens in their Queendom," Shah Rukh said

WPL 2024 opening ceremony:

The WPL 2024 opening ceremony was a perfect blend of Bollywood and cricket. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars such as Kartik Aryan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra also graced the stage with their performances. Their presence added glamour and entertainment to the event, making it an unforgettable experience for all.

Shah Rukh Khan’s association with cricket:

Shah Rukh Khan's love for sports is well-known, especially his association with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As the co-owner of KKR, he has been a constant presence at cricket stadiums, supporting his team and spreading his infectious enthusiasm for the sport. His involvement with the WPL opening ceremony further showcased his passion for promoting women's cricket and empowering female athletes.