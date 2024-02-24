Sara Ali Khan channelises her inner retro look, reminds fans of her grandmother Sharmila Tagore | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan often shares videos and photos on social media and keeps updating them daily. She recently shared a bunch of pictures on social media, which showcased her uncanny resemblance to her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. She even recreated the iconic badminton scene and paid tribute to the golden era of Bollywood.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Feeling retro". In another look, the caption read, "Kaash mein ban sakti badi amma...this is a real heartfelt Tamanna". She also shared a behind-the-scenes reel in which she is seen playing badminton, making fans nostalgic. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "Real Vs Reel".

Of course, people recognised her resemblance to her grandma and fans expressed admiration for her new appearance. One user said, "U look gorgeous". Another user said, "Koi inni cute kaiseeeeeee ho sakti yar!". "Ye bachpana hi Sara ko cute banata he", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film tells the story of a small-town married couple who want to get a house of their own. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sushmita Mukherjee, Akash Khurana, Neeraj Sood and Sharib Hashmi among others. She was also seen in a special appearance in the film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

She will next be seen in Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro....In Dino and Jagan Shakti's untitled project. The makers recently released a sneak peek of Murder Mubarak, which went viral within no time. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. The film is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on March 15 this year.

Also Read: Salman Khan's endearing moment with mother Salma Khan and nephew-niece goes viral | WATCH

Also Read: Article 370 Box Office Day 1: Yami Gautam starrer makes strong debut with ₹5 crore plus collections