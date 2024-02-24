Article 370 Box Office Day 1: Yami Gautam starrer makes strong debut with ₹5 crore plus collections

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Article 370 Box Office Day 1 collections

The highly anticipated film, ‘Article 370’, starring Yami Gautam, has made quite a splash on its opening day at the box office. With a good cast and a compelling storyline, the film has managed to captivate cinema lovers, debuting with an impressive collection of over ₹5 crore. Let's delve into the details of this much-talked-about movie and its first-day performance.

Article 370 opening day collection:

On its first day in cinemas, ‘Article 370’ managed to rake in an impressive collection of ₹5.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Yami Gautam-led film has capitalised on national cinema chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, as well as select multiplexes nationwide, uniting to celebrate Cinema Lovers' Day. Tickets were available at a discounted rate of only 99 rupees, significantly boosting pre-sales for the film's opening day. The film's box office success can also be attributed to its engaging storyline and Yami Gautam's star power. Audience response has been overwhelmingly positive, particularly praising Gautam's impactful portrayal, evident in the impressive opening day figures, indicating strong interest in thought-provoking cinema.

Box office competition:

‘Article 370’ faced tough competition at the box office, clashing with Vidyut Jammwal-starrer action film ‘Crakk.’ While Crakk collected ₹4 crore on its opening day, Article 370 managed to hold its ground with only marginally lower collections.

About Article 370:

Article 370 revolves around the politically charged subject of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami Gautam takes on the role of an intelligence officer, who becomes instrumental in combating terrorism and corruption in the region. Alongside Yami Gautam, the film features Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles, delivering powerful performances that add depth and intensity to the narrative.

Article 370 critical acclaim:

Critics and audiences alike have praised ‘Article 370’ for its impactful storytelling and stellar performances. Yami Gautam, in particular, has been lauded for her no-nonsense portrayal of an intelligence officer. Her intense dialogue delivery and powerful action sequences have left a lasting impression on viewers. Priyamani's restrained yet effective performance has also garnered appreciation.

