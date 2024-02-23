Article 370 Movie Review: Yami Gautam's film is a complete package of emotion, political drama and patriotism

Article 370 stars Yami Gautam in the lead role. Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Article 370

Critics Rating: 4 / 5

Release Date: February 23, 2024

February 23, 2024 Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Genre: Political Action Thriller

Article 370 Movie Review: Yami Gautam, Priyamani's film Article 370 is finally released in cinemas on February 23, 2024. The film is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. After the trailer of the film was unveiled by its makers, a section of people touted it as an 'agenda-driven' film. So let us find out what the film has in store for you in terms of storyline, acting, and direction in this review.

Story

Touted to be based on true events, the film revolves around the incidents that occured in the Kashmir Valley since 2016.

The story of the film is divided into six chapters, the first one of which begins with the story of Burhan Wani, a young commander of a terrorist organisation, who is quite popular in the Kashmir Valley. After his killing in 2016, several protests sparked across the valley, following which the (PMO) officer (Priyamani) gets into action. The story then reaches the time when the central government withdraws its support from the constituent Assembly, leading to the President's rule in the state. However, the situation didn't change much in the region and the Pulwama terror attack occurs in 2019, following which the central government comes into action and decides to take a ground-breaking decision for the region.

Acting

Yami Gautam and Priyamani are playing the lead roles in Article 370. Yami as an intelligence officer aced her character without a shadow of a doubt. On the other hand, Priyamani plays an officer in the PMO, who is the second most important character in the film. Priyamani too aced her character perfectly.

Not only the leading ladies, supporting actors Skand Sanjeev Thakur, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmakar too nailed it in the film.

Direction

National award-winning film director Aditya Suhas Jambhale has tried his level best to bring out the perfect emotions of patriotism from the story. Every 15 minutes in the film, one will be filled with patriotism, and some of the scenes in Article 370 will surely get teary-eyed.

The director has used not only the lead actors nicely but also the supporting ones to the fullest. Aditya has perfectly aced the not only the political drama portions in the film but also high-octane action sequences.

Article 370 definately marks a promising debut from director Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

Verdict

The Aditya Suhas Jambhale directorial is a complete entertainer when it comes to emotions, patriotism, and political drama. Even if you are familiar with the events of the Kashmir Valley and the abrogation of Article 370, the film will not even for a single minute will let you feel bored. The film is inspired by true events and the depiction of those events with a pinch of drama and entertainment is surely an iceing on the cake. In my verdict, I will definately recommend to watch Article 370 on the big screens. I rate the film 4 out of five.