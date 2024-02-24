Crew teaser out: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses promise a wild, quirky ride

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in Crew

The three actresses are now all ready to dazzle the fans together. Yes! We are talking about Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, whose teaser of the most awaited film 'Crew' has been released. In the teaser, the trio are all ready to steal it, risk and fake it. A sneak peek from the film was unveiled a few weeks ago.With quirky dialogues, humour in every frame, peppy background music, it looks like a fun flight adventure. Along with this, the presence of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma is adding to it.

As soon as the makers unveiled the teaser, fans couldn't keep calm and thronged the comment section. With the teaser, the caption read, “Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyunki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garam hone vala hai”. One user said, Teaser looks promising...all mah favourite girls in one frame..really looking forward to March 29th.. all the best crew team”. Another user said, “Movie to Watch With Your Girl Gang.....”. “Eagerly waiting”, wrote the third user.

About the film

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The Crew is mostly shot in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. As per the logline of the film, it revolves around three air hostesses who lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. . 'Crew' is set to be a big release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and will hit the big screens on March 29 this year.

