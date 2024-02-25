Sanjay Leela Birthday Bash: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and others arrive in style

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most popular producers in the film industry. The filmmaker recently celebrated his 61st birthday. Sanjay Leela Bhansali hosted a birthday party on Saturday and it was attended by many celebs from the industry including Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Rani Mukherjee. Pictures and videos celebrities arriving at the party has now gone viral on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen entering the party and said hello to the paps. Ranbir Kapoor was looked dapper in black shirt while Alia Bhatt looked every bit stunning in a traditional outfit. Other celebrities including Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha were also spotted at the birthday party. Vicky Kaushal was also seen at the filmmaker’s birthday.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming projects

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to bring his upcoming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar on OTT platform Netflix.The upcoming series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The series also marks the filmmaker's debut on OTT. The first look of Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast, with beautiful canvas and larger-than-life sets. It showcases the signature Bhansali production design coupled with intriguing performances by its lead cast.

The much-anticipated series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

For the unversed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali began his career as an editor. His first project was the fame serial 'Bharat Ki Khoj', which was based on 'The Discovery of India' written by the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Sanjay Leela Bhansali notable works include Devdas, Padmaavat, Black, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guzzarish, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ramleela.

