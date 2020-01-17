Friday, January 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Hollywood News
  5. Thor director Taika Waititi might make Star Wars movie

Thor director Taika Waititi might make Star Wars movie

 Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit has received six Oscar nominations this year.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 17, 2020 15:43 IST
Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi 

Director Taika Waititi, who has helmed movies like "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Jojo Rabbit", is reportedly in early talks to develop a new "Star Wars" movie. There are no details about how far those negotiations are with Waititi, nor what his involvement might be. Waititi did appear to respond to reports, with a little help from band Fleetwood Mac, in a tongue-in-cheek tweet on Thursday, reports Variety.

Waititi recently directed the season finale of "The Mandalorian", Lucasfilm's series for Disney Plus, and he also played the droid IG-11.

Variety had recently asked Waititi if he might be directing a "Star Wars" movie in the future. "Oh, I don't know anything about that," Waititi said. "But ‘Mandalorian' was my chance to work with some stormtroopers."

But Waititi said he definitely would want to take the reins of a "Star Wars" movie.

"Obviously I would, but I'm going to just settle for IG-11 being the hero of the entire season," he said.

Meanwhile, "Jojo Rabbit" has received six Oscar nominations this year.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News