The Gray Man review: Dhanush's cameo only attraction in Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans face-off, say critics

The Gray Man reviews are out. The much-awaited Netflix actioner stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the leading roles. Netflix has reportedly put in USD 200 million (Rs 1,598 crore) on the movie budget making The Gray Man the most expensive project for the streamer yet. With crores of rupees going into the making, the anticipation from it is sky high. However, the reviews of the film aren't as good as expected.

What are the critics saying about The Gray Man?

The Gray Man recently held its premiere in Los Angeles, California. The cast members and the director duo Russo Brothers were present at the global premiere. Needless to say, fans and movie buffs went in with a lot of expectations. But have they been met? The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix from July 22 onwards. However, the international reviews for The Gray man have been mixed. Some have outrightly rejected the mega-budget actioner calling it a 'mish-mash of spy films preceding it'.

The Gray Man receives mixed response

Not anticipated but The Gray Man reviews are mostly negative. One of the critics called it a 'cliched script' and criticised it for its 'very fast' pacing. Others called it a failed attempt to emulate 007 movies. However, some conceded that despite its flaws, it's still a fun watch and the star-studded cast makes it a good attempt at a 'blockbuster' outing. Some pointed out that the originality in The Gray Man is missing and that it was not expected from a Russo Brothers directorial.

"With an all-star cast led by Ryan Gosling as a CIA hitman on the run, The Gray Man builds itself using the spare parts and superficial flourishes of much better action films," read one of the reviews of The Gray Man on Twitter.

Another one read, "The Gray Man will be on Netflix’s homepage today and forgotten tomorrow."

Dhanush's cameo receives praise

Tamil star Dhanush has been receiving praise for The Gray Man cameo. Although his role is brief in the film, much to the delight of the Indian fans, he steals the show. Here's a glimpse of Dhanush's role as an assassin in The Gray Man.

What is The Gray Man about?

Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, The Gray Man is billed as an action-thriller that revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, played by Ryan Gosling. The film follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.