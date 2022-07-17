Johnny Depp reunites with lawyer Camille Vasquez at concert, fans love their 'friendship' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JOHNNYDEPP Johnny Depp played at a concert in Prague when he met with his lawyer Camille Vasquez

Johnny Depp has been making music and playing at concerts with Jeff Beck after he won the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in a Fairfax, Virginia Court. The trial is also going to be the subject of the new 30-minute documentary titled A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media. Meanwhile, Depp reunited with his lawyer in the Heard case, Camille Vasquez during one of his concerts in Prague.

Johhny Depp reunites with Camille Vasquez

In a video going viral on social media, Depp and Vasquez were seen having a chat backstage. They were surrounded by a group of friends and seemingly had a good time meeting up outside of the court. Reportedly, Vasquez introduced her boyfriend to Depp during their short meet. Depp was then seen hugging and shaking Vasquez's boyfriend's hand. Later, Depp also waved at his fans filming the video. The clip from the time was posted recently on Instagram by one of Depp's fan clubs. It is captioned, "Johnny & his legal team reunited at one of his shows last night (sic).”

Vasquez and Depp's dating rumours

Earlier, during the Depp vs heard trial, Vasquez took the center stage when she put across questions to Heard as she took the stand. As the trial was televised and clippings from the courtroom were shared widely on social media, rumours flew fast and wide that Vasquez and Depp were dating. At one of time, Vasquez and Depp's engagement rumours also surfaced. However, after the trial ended, Vasquez clarified on the speculation that she was dating Depp and outrightly denied such hearsay.

"It's also an unethical charge being made. It's sexist. It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised," Vasquez had said debunking rumours of her alleged relationship with her then-client Depp.

Fans react to Depp and Vasquez's reunion

Depp's fans expressed their excitement as the video of him catching up with Vasquez was shared on social media. One of the netizens wrote, "Love it! I’m sure they will have a friendship that will last a lifetime (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "This is so nice too see. A real affection between them (sic)."

